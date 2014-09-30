7 Ways To Disconnect And Still Stay Relevant In A 24/7 Work Culture

You’d like to have a life outside of work, but for whatever reason, some of your colleagues seem to be available around the clock. You can’t shake the suspicion that they’re deliberately competing with time: scheduling meetings in the evenings, phone calls on weekends, and always being the first to volunteer to fly somewhere when a video chat might suffice. If you can’t or won’t do that, then so it goes. Maybe they look better by comparison.

Can you still advance–and set boundaries–when people use time as a weapon?

“I would say yes,” says Cal Newport, a productivity expert and author of So Good They Can’t Ignore You. “The bottom line in an environment like that, in the end, is how much value you are producing. Quick responses to communication produce a minimum amount of value as compared to core work.”

Here’s how to emerge from battles with time warriors with your life, and career, intact:

Time warriors can only wear you down if you feel like you have to respond. Keep your external network robust, and keep abreast of other job opportunities. That way you know you can leap if you want.

“If you just started, you’re probably going to have to be part of that culture,” says Newport. You may need to earn your ability to say no. But if you’ve been steadily promoted and gotten good reviews, then be honest about what’s a real threat, and what’s your own insecurity.