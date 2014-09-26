Forget Pumpkin Spice: Homemade Costumes of “Up” Characters Is What Halloween Is All About

Serious question: What are you going to be for Halloween?

October 31st is coming up fast, but you may have enough time to pull off the greatest display of foam usage the world has ever seen.

Using an array of materials including foam, foil, paint, and moldable plastic, Imgur user CKYKOK has created incredible costumes of the characters from Disney/Pixar‘s Up.





We know this wasn’t his intention, but CKYKOK has pretty much costume-shamed everyone out of being lazy this Halloween. Find your “foam guy” and get to work, people.

Check out more photos of CKYKOK’s project here.