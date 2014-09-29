Is The Cadillac ELR More Than Just A Fancy Volt?

We took the Cadillac ELR out for a spin in Manhattan with Pam Fletcher, the executive chief engineer at GM for electric vehicles. The ELR has a 5.5′ battery in the chassis and a small gasoline engine up front. It also can be plugged in, making it a true plug-in hybrid.

“The ELR is the ultimate design statement: a luxury coupe, that, oh by the way, happens to be an electric car,” says Fletcher. With a nine-gallon tank and a total range of 380 miles, 37 of which are electric, the ELR is certainly eco-friendly. But is the price tag justified? Fast Company‘s Chris Dannen finds out.