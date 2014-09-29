Quote Of The Week: The Poetry Of The Moment Is Often In The Restraint

You’d think that Google’s chief creative officer would demand limitless, boundary-free spaces for coming up with grand innovations.

But Robert Wong prefers to put high-pressure limits on newly forming ideas. “I think more limits actually forces more creativity,” Wong said in a recent interview with Fast Company. “I give people no time at all to solve big problems,” edging out the possibility of over-thinking a solution.

The poetry of the moment is often in the restraint.

Great ideas don’t just land in your lap–you have to work for them, Wong believes. A puzzle to solve, complete with real restraints on time and execution.