Okay, You Can Wear Your Silly Smartwatch If It Turns Into A Drone

By now, you’re surely sick of us complaining about smartwatches, lamenting that they’re conservative, uncreative, and lack the flexibility to push wearable technology into the next era and really shift the paradigms of analog-digital interaction as we know them.

But if you turn a drone into a wearable, allowing it to unwrap from your wrist, float away, and take a photo–like this team did for Intel’s wearables challenge–you’ve got us! That’s pretty rad. It’s like a selfie slap bracelet for a tween-aged James Bond. And we just can’t criticize that.

