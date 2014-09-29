You’ve Got Everything Now, Including The Chance To Buy Merchandise From Morrissey’s Online Shop

Morrissey inspired countless teenagers of the ’80s, ’90s, and today to stop eating meat, mope in their bedrooms, and adopt a Wildean sense of humor that could be alienating to their parents and their non-Morrissey-infected peers. But while waiting to overhear a stranger singing under his or her breath about the heavenly death that would await, should a double-decker bus crash into the two of you, makes for a longshot when you’re trying to find a sad, poppy bedfellow, there’s now a new way to bond with Manchester’s most enduring musical export: An extensive online shop launched by the man himself.





That shop is as Morrissey as it gets: The T-shirts read things like “Be Kind To Animals Or I’ll Kill You – Morrissey.” The pillowcases are adorned with Morrissey’s face and the words “last night I dreamt that somebody loved me.” The tote bags cheekily read, “shoplifters of the world unite.” For some reason, there are Morrissey-branded boxing gloves. If you need new ways to express your enthusiasm for the Moz–or to let someone sitting on the other side of the bus know that you, too, are human and you need to be loved–this is definitely a way to wear it on your sleeve/side of your face/fist.



