The Most Logical Yet Underrated Employee Engagement Strategy

Engagement has quickly become a leading buzzword in today’s corporate environment. Seventy-eight percent of business leaders say it is both an urgent and important priority, according to Deloitte . There’s no secret why; after teetering on the edge of total meltdown, the global economy has recovered from years of stagnancy. Employers want growth and employees are the main drivers. Firms like Gallup have the statistics: All core business measures–profitability, productivity, customer satisfaction, quality, retention, and sales–are significantly higher at companies with a concentration of engaged employees.

In short, employee engagement has become the new currency in today’s economy.

Some leaders are ahead of the curve. Inspirations like Tony Hsieh from Zappos and Chip Conley from Joie de Vivre Hotels put an extreme focus on organizational culture and a premium on employee happiness. In return, people in these organizations deliver extraordinary value and produce fanatical customer loyalty.

There’s a problem though: The majority of us are disengaged–70% in fact. That’s a half-a-trillion-dollar problem in the U.S. alone.

All this research and these intoxicating success stories have opened the eyes of today’s leaders to the importance of employee engagement. Now they are left to figure out how to make their organizations’ work environments more desirable. Should be easy, right? Well, not exactly.

You see, it’s not for lack of trying. From Ping-Pong tables, free food, and open concept office space to experimental management practices like Results-Only Work Environment and Holacracy, organizations have almost completely evolved from their Industrial Revolution ancestors. Yet, the harsh reality is, despite our efforts to track how we’re doing and make work more engaging, we have not found a way to materially move the needle. The same percent of the workforce was disengaged in 2000 as it is today, and that trend has been consistent throughout the last decade. Leading human capital analyst from Deloitte Consulting Josh Bersin says it’s time to rethink our strategies. We agree.

It seems that amid all the measurement to determine how we are doing, organizations have lost sight of the fact that there are real living and breathing people on the other side of their instruments and experiments. We are more complex and dynamic than any survey can understand, regardless of the number of questions and statistical significance. Every day we are required to adapt and apply new information to survive within our continuously changing marketplace. That makes engagement more of a moving target that fluctuates, sometimes daily. Despite this, all of the practices that organizations have built to get more from us organize around traditional business cycles: annually and quarterly.