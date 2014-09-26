Until The Real Thing Arrives: 2 Visions Of True Detective Season 2





That means that the conceit of Funny Or Die’s fake trailer for Tiny Detective, with Ellen Page and Kate Mara, isn’t exactly intuitive–the two stars are both diminutive humans, but because the 5’1” and 5’2” actors (respectively) are rarely shot in full-frame next to their taller co-stars, that might not be the first fact that anyone who hasn’t met them in person would shout out about them. Nonetheless, the casting of Tiny Detective, with the excellent Page and Mara as burnt-out crime fighters, is more in the spirit of what people had hoped for from True Detective season two back when the hashtag was all the rage.

If you’ve had to resign yourself to the idea of Vince Vaughn and Colin Farrell, though, and have been having a hard time generating proper enthusiasm–they’ve got your back over at Vulture. Still, rather than curse the darkness of the fact that Vaughn’s a perennial goofball who hasn’t logged serious screen time in a dramatic role in well over a decade, and that Colin Farrell’s resume is less than impressive, they’ve opted to light a candle. The site’s fake trailer for the Vaughn/Farrell version of True Detective slaps the moody, atmospheric “Young Men Dead” by the Black Angels (used in season one) over a collection of darkly lit, moody, existential-seeming clips from the roles in which Vaughn and Farrell gave good performances. The whole thing looks appropriately True Detective-y, and while it’s been a while since we’ve seen Vaughn or Farrell display the dramatic chops of an Ellen Page or a Kate Mara, you go to HBO with the True Detectives you have, not the ones you wish you had, and this is a reminder that this might not be the worst thing in the world.