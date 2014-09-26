Payments Company Stripe To Power Facebook’s Buy Button

Earlier this month, Twitter began embedding a buy button in tweets through a partnership with Stripe, though it plans to add other payments processors. Facebook started testing its own purchase button back in July, and like Twitter, it is possible Facebook will partner with other companies in the future.

Stripe has been steadily gaining momentum this year, boosting its valuation to $1.75 billion after raising $80 million in January. The company supports more than 130 currencies and also added a feature that lets users send money to debit cards.