Apple Execs Unloaded $143 Million In Stock In September

Five Apple executives reaped big gains in September, and it wasn’t due to sales of its new bendy iPhones or excitement about the upcoming Apple Watch.

Barrons reports that five insiders, including CEO Tim Cook, unloaded $143 million in stock between Sept. 5 and 22. (The Apple product launch event, at which Cook announced the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, and Apple Watch, was September 9.) They sold their shares through 10b5-1 planned sales, a Securities Exchange Commission rule that allows executives to set up trading plans to sell stock they own and avoid accusations of insider trading.

