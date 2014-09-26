Love Post-It Notes? You’ll Love This New Productivity App That Digitizes Them

I love picking up a pen and jotting down all the tiny and forgettable tasks that I should be doing instead of sprucing up my Ello. Then I tape them to my computer, and once I’m finished, I rip ’em off and throw ’em in the trash. It’s a great little ritual, especially if you’re a visual thinker and prefer the organizational freedom that three-by-three-inch pieces of paper offer.

Which is why I’m pretty pumped by Post-it Plus, a new iPhone and iPad app out today. Say you’re brainstorming ideas with your team. You have everyone slap a bunch of Post-its against a wall. Rather than lose all those good ideas when you’re done–or worse, have a poor intern collect them all into a Word doc–Post-it Plus lets you quickly snap a photo of up to 50 Post-its at a time, which are then digitized for easy organization. You can cluster notes and boards together as you see fit, and anyone on your team can add to them as you go. Using it is a joy!

If you’re an Evernote user–and this isn’t the first time Post-it has teamed up with Evernote–you can use it as a deposit to export your notes, as well as into PowerPoint, Excel, and Dropbox. Phones and tablets might be making physical things like paper a little more obsolete every day. But it’s nice knowing that, at least once in a while, you can still get the best of both worlds.

Try it out here.

[h/t: Engadget]