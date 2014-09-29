These Marvel Characters As Retro SuperCereals Will Save You From Boring Breakfast

Do kids today even have Saturday morning cartoons anymore? As someone old enough to have just used the expression ‘kids today’ in earnest, who has no children of his own, I do not know. Cartoons-availability is at an all-time high right now, along with ways to view them, so it seems unlikely that kids would gather for weekend appointment television. Perhaps they will never know the thrill of waking up on a non-school day and leisurely devouring a bowl of cereal that’s vaguely shaped like the very same cartoon characters they are watching on TV. This consumerist confluence still exists in other forms, but probably not as a shared experience that all of one’s friends were also partaking in. However, a couple of artists who clearly hunger for those days have just released some fake cereals that line up with what were all watching right now: comic book movies.