Apple: The iPhone 6 Bending Problem Is Not A Problem

Caving to mounting pressure amid reports that the iPhone 6 Plus is prone to bending, Apple finally responded Thursday, saying the issue is “extremely rare” and that only nine customers have contacted it about the problem in the first six days of sales.

The full statement is below (feel free to ignore the first paragraph):

Our iPhones are designed, engineered and manufactured to be both beautiful and sturdy. iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus feature a precision engineered unibody enclosure constructed from machining a custom grade of 6000 series anodized aluminum, which is tempered for extra strength. They also feature stainless steel and titanium inserts to reinforce high stress locations and use the strongest glass in the smartphone industry. We chose these high-quality materials and construction very carefully for their strength and durability. We also perform rigorous tests throughout the entire development cycle including 3-point bending, pressure point cycling, sit, torsion, and user studies. iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus meet or exceed all of our high quality standards to endure everyday, real life use. With normal use a bend in iPhone is extremely rare and through our first six days of sale, a total of nine customers have contacted Apple with a bent iPhone 6 Plus. As with any Apple product, if you have questions please contact Apple.

It’s a rare move for the notoriously tight-lipped Apple to respond so publicly. That said, it still hasn’t responded to an early inquiry from Fast Company about whether these phones will be replaced under warranty.

