How Taking A Sabbatical Isn’t As Impossible As It Sounds

After all, a recent study found that Americans take only about half of the vacation time to which we’re entitled, so taking months away from work is impossible, right?

Not so fast, says Dan Clements, author of Escape 101: The Four Secrets to Taking a Sabbatical or Career Break Without Losing Your Money or Your Mind, which he co-authored with his wife, Tara Gignac.

An experienced sabbatical-taker, Clements says that many people could actually plan an extended period of time off to work on a project, learn something new, or simply step off life’s hamster wheel for a while. Some companies even have formal sabbatical programs. But even if yours doesn’t, it’s possible with some planning.

“Sabbaticals are fundamentally an inside job. In other words, it’s the kind of desire and the commitment to do it that really makes it happen. So, regardless of whether your company provides for it or there’s a precedent for it, it’s kind of important to take the bull by the horns and believe you can do it,” Clements says.

Ready to plan your time off? Here are the steps.

First you have to get clear about why you’re taking the time. The last thing you want to do is end up with an approved two or three months and then have the time tick away with nothing to show for it. Do you want to write a book, travel, or learn a new skill? Plan an appropriate amount of time to accomplish what you plan–or at least to get a running start that you can continue after you go back to work–and set interim milestones or goals.