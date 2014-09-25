Today in Tabs: No Its Becky

I didn’t wear headphones on my commute to work today, out of some misguided urge to be present, to fully experience the day. I left my apartment to the smell of fall’s first rain; I thought about how it recalled the “frisson between the person I was then—in high school, as a freshman, on my way to a 7am soccer practice—and who I am now, someone who still enjoys the smell of rain in the morning, but someone for whom things have irrecoverably changed.” Which is what I wrote on my iPhone’s note-taking app, this morning on the 2.

And then I got to work and fired up Tweetdeck.

“4chan‘s latest, terrible ‘prank’: Convincing West Africans that Ebola doctors actually worship the disease“, the headline went. 4chan does things like this for ‘lulz,’ which is something I used to believe in, as a 14-year-old freshman entering high school, as someone who was too consumed with his own pain to notice hurting anyone else.

The rain hasn’t changed, really, and neither has 4chan. I’m wearing headphones home.