Yes, Gender Equality Is A Men’s Issue

One thing is for sure, if Emma Watson’s speech on gender equality delivered at the United Nations last week was given by a man, the headlines we’d be reading would have nothing to do with the threat of leaking the speaker’s nude photos.

While the threat of leaking Watson’s nude photos was a hoax, it brings to light a very clear double standard, the same double standards in fact that Watson was highlighting in her speech: Gender inequality is alive and well.

In her speech, she urged the need for men to get involved in the fight for gender equality and announced the HeForShe campaign, which asks men to commit to speaking out against violence and discrimination faced by women and girls around the world.

Lost in the noise of nude photo threat/hoax, of course, is a discussion of the issues that Watson attempted to bring to light–issues like the fact that more than 95% of Fortune 500 CEOs are men; that while 40% of the agriculture labor force around the world is made up of women, less than 20% of women in those areas own land; that violence against women–at home, on campuses, and in the workplace–persists and is routinely ignored.

What’s often overlooked in the discussion is precisely why the need for men to speak out on such gender equality issues is so critical, and moreover, how men can get involved.

Fighting for women’s rights has become “synonymous with man-hating,” as Watson put it in her speech. But gender equality benefits men as well.

With a growing number of men taking on the responsibility of caring for children as their parters work, breaking down traditional gender stereotypes is increasingly important. Research has also shown societal pressures to be aggressive and not reveal vulnerabilities can have negative affects on men. According to statics by the Center for Disease Control, suicide is four times higher among men than it is women. “Suicide needs to be addressed as a health and gender inequality–an avoidable difference in health and length of life that … affects men more because of the way society expects them to behave,” according to a report by Samaritans, a U.K.-based suicide-prevention organization.