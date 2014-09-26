Netflix Spoils Everything, Budweiser Makes Us Cry With A Puppy: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

Are we starting to hate spoilers less? There was a time that revealing the plot twist of The Sixth Sense or anything to do with the latest episode of Lost could get you cut. But a new survey commissioned by Netflix found that 21% of Americans say it’s perfectly fine to share a major plot twist immediately, 94% say that hearing a spoiler doesn’t make them want to quit a TV series, and 13% said a spoiler actually makes them more curious about a show they hadn’t seen or weren’t planning to watch.

Based on this, the company worked with cultural anthropologist Grant McCracken to identify five different types of spoiler people. The Clueless Spoiler, The Coded Spoiler, The Impulsive Spoiler, The Power Spoiler, and The Shameless Spoiler. Then, Netflix created a new web app that will not only tell which type you are, but also serves up actual spoilers to more than 30 TV shows and movies. Sadly, Lincoln isn’t among them.

Read more below about spoiler-happy Netflix and the rest of our picks for this week’s best in brand creativity.

What: Rob Lowe’s famous good looks become a metaphor comparing the satellite service to regular cable.

Who: DirecTV, Grey New York

Why We Care: Whether it’s Charlize in Monster or Tom Cruise going all Les Grossman, there’s something fascinating about an actor known for their looks shedding that pretty coat for something less-than aspirational. But here? That combover and creepin’ at the rec centre with binoculars is just a damn funny way to get our attention.

What: Budweiser is using puppy power to stop you from drinking and driving.

Who: Momentum Worldwide, AB-InBev

Why We Care: After years of using scared straight tactics, it’s understandable that the general public may be a bit desensitized to a more serious approach (unless you’re in New Zealand, then it totally works). It worked for the Super Bowl, so now tapping puppy power for a canine coming-of-age story to illustrate the importance of thinking twice before getting behind the wheel is a slice of AWWWWWW genius.

What: A short film directed by Matthew Frost for Vs. magazine and agency Iconoclast about how celebrity and social media culture have changed.

Who: Vs. magazine, Iconoclast

Why We Care: We’re constantly told that social media has created a new, closer form of dialogue and relationships between celebrities and their fans. This video hilariously skewers that notion with an awkward meeting between Kirsten Dunst and some fans who end up being more interested in whether the actress will tag them than in Dunst herself.

What: A web app that spoils the plot twists to a laundry list of TV shows and movies.

Who: Netflix

Why We Care: A compulsively clickable site that allows you the weird pleasure of having every major show of the last decade completely spoiled for you, in an instant. And a fun exercise in thinking about and perhaps re-evaluating the role of spoilers in our evolving pop culture. Who cares who won The Hunger Games anyway, right?