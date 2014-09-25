advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • innovation by design awards

Autodesk

By Sylvia Carolina1 minute Read

The Autodesk Foundation is the first of its kind to focus investment exclusively on the use of design for impact. The “impact designers” they support are the catalysts of the design-led revolution now under way, representing many fields of practice, but all sharing one common goal: creating a better world. Learn more about the foundation at www.autodesk.org and impact design at www.impactdesignhub.org.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life