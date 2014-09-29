How Your “Always Busy” Pace Is Ruining Your Decision-Making

We are expected to make big decisions at lightning speeds, reply to email within seconds of receiving it, and churn out responses to disasters faster than social media followers can spread it.

As we speed through the day, checking items off our to-do list, we assume we’re being uber-productive. But is speeding down the expressway of the workday really the key to success?

Kevin Cashman, senior partner at the talent management firm Korn Ferry and author of The Pause Principle, says no. He argues flying through the workday is actually hindering our productivity and says rather than doing more, we need to do less with more purpose.

Cashman realized he was onto something when he was coaching senior executives and CEOs at three-day intensive workshops that forced them to put down their smartphones and step away from the chaos of the office.

What happened after this pause to reflect and strategize were often major breakthroughs. In addition, over 10 years of doing keynote speeches, Cashman noticed another trend. He would often survey his audience and ask where they got their best ideas –78% of the time, people reported their best ideas came to them in the shower, while exercising, or while commuting.

Putting these two pieces together, Cashman realized he’d stumbled upon “the pause principle”–the idea that the most innovative breakthroughs, flashes of insight, and solutions are discovered not when speeding through our to-do lists, but when we take a break.

Cashman says our modern workplaces have become too focused on performance and don’t allow the space for these creative breakthroughs to take place. Employees are rewarded for their speed and punished for slowing down.