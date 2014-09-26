Flights! Camera! Action! FAA Gives Hollywood Permission To Fly Drones

It’s official: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has given Hollywood the green light to use drone aircraft (properly known as unmanned autonomous vehicles, or UAVs) in the United States. On Thursday, the FAA granted exemptions to six different production companies that allow them to use drones for commercial purposes . Before this, the only for-profit use of drones legally permitted in the United States was for a handful of oil- and energy-industry projects in the Arctic.

The decision is the culmination of years of lobbying by drone enthusiasts, the aerospace industry, and the powerful Motion Picture Association of America. UAVs are frequently used for aerial film shots outside of the United States. Drone camera work (mainly for chase and fight scenes) has been used in movies from Skyfall to Wolf of Wall Street to the Harry Potter series; industry blog DroneLife has a useful guide to UAVs in the motion picture industry.

The six production companies, Aerial Mob, Astraeus Aerial, HeliVideo Productions, Pictorvision, RC Pro Productions Consulting, and Snaproll Media, are required to only use UAVs domestically for the creation of scripted content under heavy restrictions: Operators must hold pilots’ licenses and UAVs must weigh under 55 pounds.

MPAA chairman Chris Dodd was in attendance at the news conference where the FAA announced the waiver. In a prepared statement sent to Fast Company by the MPAA, Dodd said: “Today’s announcement is a victory for audiences everywhere as it gives filmmakers yet another way to push creative boundaries and create the kinds of scenes and shots we could only imagine just a few years ago. Our industry has a history of successfully using this innovative technology overseas–making movies like “Skyfall” and “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” to name a couple–and we are proud to now be on the leading edge of its safe commercial use here at home.”

Industry watchers expect the FAA to expand access to UAVs in the film industry over the coming years, which will be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, filmmakers will have the capability to create high-quality aerial photography for very little money. On the other hand, business will sharply decline for the crane operators and helicopter operators who currently dominate aerial photography in Hollywood.

Fast Company spoke with principals with two of the UAV video companies the FAA granted waivers to today. Both were having extremely busy days, but were obviously happy about the new commercial opportunities for their businesses.

Tony Carmean of Aerial Mob said that the new ruling allows his company to “legitimately film a very narrow focus-scripted piece that’s scripted–a commercial, TV show, or feature film in a very defined working area. It has to be a sterile, cordoned-off area with a perimeter. The biggest thing to do is to show we can do it safely.” Carmean’s company worked on a shoot in Mexico City earlier this month; his company originally applied for a FAA waiver on May 27, 2014. Aerial Mob’s clients include Chrysler, Tesla, the BBC, MTV, Adidas, and Harvard University.