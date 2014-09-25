Apple Fixes iOS 8 Cellular Bug, Might Replace Bent iPhones

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the “iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are better in every way .” The thinnest and largest iPhones yet are also better at losing cell service and bending compared with previous models, according to user reports.

Acknowledging the iOS 8.0.1 bug, the Cupertino, California-based company, released instructions Thursday to restore cellular service and Touch ID functionality on the new iPhones. It is basically a workaround to reinstall iOS 8.0, after the first minor update, iOS 8.0.1, caused a number of issues. Apple recommends users back up their iPhones to their computers and reinstall the earlier build.

In the first five days of iOS 8’s release, Apple said 46% of its mobile devices were already running the latest mobile operating system. The company reported record-breaking sales, including 4 million preorders in the first 24 hours and 10 million phones sold in the first weekend after the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus release.

The company has not released any official statements about the phones’ tendency to bend when placed in a front pocket. But The Next Web, citing an online chat with a customer support representative, said it’s possible users can have their devices replaced under warranty. Fast Company has contacted Apple headquarters to confirm the report. (Update: Apple responded publicly to the bending issue, but did not mention if these phones will be replaced under warranty.)

As beloved as Apple’s iPhones are, the devices have experienced a share of problems that were discovered shortly after launch, including an antenna issue in the iPhone 4 (solution: free case bumpers) and the Apple Maps debacle in the iPhone 5 (resulting in the firing of Apple Maps manager Richard Williamson). The bending hardware issue likely won’t have such easy fixes.