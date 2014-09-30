What Bill Hader Learned From Lorne Michaels, Tina Fey, Bill Murray, and Other “SNL” Legends

Bill Hader Photo: Flickr user Gage Skidmore

As Bill Hader recalled during his recent interview with Co.Create, Dan Aykroyd once predicted the Saturday Night Live standout’s entire career on the show. Aykroyd cornered him at an after-show party and told him how he would start off unsurely for a couple seasons, then win over the audience and be able to breath easy, that he’d gradually begin to sort of just ‘clock in’ and do the job well, but that he should finally start to consider leaving at that point. Considering that Hader ended up sticking around for eight seasons, from 2005 to 2013, and leaving to shake things up with projects like the dramatic-yet-funny Skeleton Twins and a possible HBO series, Aykroyd’s words seem rather prescient. However, the once and future (?) ghostbuster wasn’t the only member of SNL’s old guard from whom Hader took advice during his tenure. Here are a selection of lessons learned from professors like Seth Meyers, Steve Martin, and Amy Poehler that Hader also mentioned during his recent interview.

“Lorne Michaels said to me once, ‘You gotta play Love Me Do before you do The White Album.’ Don’t show up your first season trying to do crazy weird sketches while people are still going, ‘Who is this guy?’ Once they know you, they’ll go with you.”

“We did this thing at SNL about Jeremy Lin. It was about how during the whole Linsanity thing, there was so much racism in the press coverage. ‘The Knicks Have Yellow Fever’ and ‘Chink In the Armor.’ So in the sketch, we’re ESPN commentators, and the idea is that if we said any of the stuff they did about African-Americans, we’d get kicked off the air. For some reason, it was totally fine to say it about Asian people. [SNL writer] Marika Sawyer is Asian and she found it really funny. We were at the rewrite table and all these jokes came in that were hilarious, but Seth Meyers said, ‘Here’s the point we’re making, and these jokes don’t fall into that–they’re just orbiting it. They’ve gotta fall in line with what our point is.’ And that can be hard. Especially in a room full of people who have varying comic ideologies. Some people just want to be funny. ‘I don’t give a fuck about the message, I just want people laughing.’ Then there’s some people who want too much of a message, which is like the cart leading the horse. It’s just finding that balance, so it’s always good to have that voice in the room, saying ‘This is the joke. These are the parameters.’”

“There were some people I took cues from. Amy Poehler, the way she would laugh. She and Seth Meyers, they had this attitude of ‘Yeah, this place is competitive, it’s in the DNA of SNL to be competitive, but we don’t have to be competitive with each other. It’s okay to be fans of each other,’ which, everything I’d read said that was never the case. I kind of came in thinking people were out to get me, but it wasn’t that way. I remember being at the table reads, and Amy and Tina [Fey] being big laughers and really giving it up for sketches. I remember doing the first Vincent Price sketch and them all laughing. They were trying to make me feel comfortable. Also, Amy, when she performs . . . her confidence. And Kenan [Thompson] was another person. How confident he was, performing on live television. I just thought, ‘If I can get to that place.’ I had a lot of anxiety. I felt very rigid those first four years. Every season, I was working on just trying to relax and have fun. Amy performed in a way that you could tell she was having fun and just didn’t give a shit–pure confidence and joy.”