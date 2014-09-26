The New Habit Challenge: Single Task By Using Only One Browser Tab At A Time

Editor’s Note: Join our resident habit expert Rachel Gillett and other Fast Company editors on Friday, October 3 at 11am ET for a live chat about whether going tabless is worth the payoff , and weigh in with your own thoughts.

We know multitasking doesn’t work. And yet we can’t seem to help ourselves.

And while it may seem like having 20 browser tabs open helps you get more done, all it really does is divide your focus and slow down your progress on any given task.

At least that’s the notion behind Tabless Thursdays.

Internet tabs feed into our multitasking addiction, which, as we all know, doesn’t end well–the more we multitask, the less we’re able to learn, concentrate, or be nice to people.

Recent research even shows that some multitasking negatively affects our brains: researchers observed smaller gray matter density in subjects who frequently jump from one device to the next. “Media multitasking is becoming more prevalent in our lives today, and there is increasing concern about its impacts on our cognition and social-emotional well-being,” writes one of the study authors, neuroscientist Kepkee Loh.