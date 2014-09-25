A Dummy’s Guide To The “Bash Bug,” Your New (And Scarier) Heartbleed

The Heartbleed bug from earlier this year was billed as the single biggest security vulnerability in Internet history. That is no longer the case. As of Wednesday night there’s a new bug in town, which Errata Security’s Robert Graham describes as “bigger” than Heartbleed. It is called the “Bash bug,” but you might also see it called the “Shellshock bug.” The whole mess is very complicated. But here’s what you should know about it.

Why is it called the Bash bug?

Bash is an acronym for “Bourne-Again Shell,” which is the tool used to run line commands in operating systems like Unix, Linux, and derivatives like Mac OS. In other words: It’s everywhere. Think of the shell as the interface where commands are entered–like, say, “turn off” or “turn on.”

In this case, the security vulnerability leaves the door open for all kinds of attacks when extra lines are added to the bash code, allowing hackers to potentially execute scripts over the Internet. It looks like this:





How bad is it?

The National Vulnerability Database gives it a “10 out of 10.” So: It’s pretty bad!

While Heartbleed affected about half a million websites, the Bash bug’s reach is so enormous that it is impossible to quantify. Part of that is because it’s very, very easy to execute an attack, notes Microsoft software architect Troy Hunt. As Hunt writes on his blog: “[P]erhaps most significantly, there is no authentication required when exploiting Bash via CGI scripts.” Thus, it is impossible to know if or how many people are actually using the loophole.

What does it do?

The exploit is so far-reaching that someone could theoretically hack into many of the “smart” devices in your home, as most of them use bash scripts to run commands. This includes everything from light bulbs to routers to cameras to (of course) your computer. It also affects bash versions stretching back at least 25 years, meaning, when or if a patch rolls out, there are a number of older electronics that won’t be getting a firmware update. (Like, say, your dusty old router behind your couch.)