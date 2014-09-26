Have You Ever Designed Something You Were Too Ashamed To Put Your Name On?

A lot of the time, non-disclosure agreements prevent designers from advertising their best work for their biggest clients. But disclosure is a two-way street. There’s no law saying you have to claim something that you designed–especially if it was risque, controversial, ruined by a client, or just horribly conceived in the first place.

So we’d like to know: What work have you done that you’ve been too ashamed to tell anyone about?

Email your story to our tips line. Your response will be kept anonymous and judgement-free. We will share the best with the rest of the class.

When writing a letter, be sure to: Generally describe your work and background. Explain how or why you were involved in the project. And let us know why it’s a project you choose not to claim as your own today. Did something go awry? Or did you know from the get-go that you’d regret your decision in the morning?

Thanks in advance for your candor. And if you need a little inspiration to get started, read this confession from the Tony Soprano of porn SEO.