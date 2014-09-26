I Have Four Jobs. . . Is This The “New Economy”?

I never thought anything was unusual about my current working situation until I explained it to my dad:

“Well, I’m working at Hachette Monday through Thursday 9-5, I do work for Kate White on the commute back and forth, during my lunch break, and on Fridays, and I write for Levo and The Gloss (plus my own blog, for which I don’t pay myself) at nights and on the weekends.” He goes, “Wow, welcome to the new economy.”

That got me thinking, and the man definitely has a point. Obviously, my particular situation is influenced by the realm in which I work. Freelance writing can be turned into a full-time profession, but for me currently, it’s more of a side job. That being said, there’s no doubt that I’m just one manifestation of a much bigger trend.

It seems like the fill-every-hour-of-the-day mindset underlying this change starts in high school and continues throughout college. You’re basically behind if you don’t play three sports and an instrument, have one paid job, a volunteer position, and an unpaid internship, sing in the choir, run for president of six different clubs, have a social life that makes people jealous on Facebook, and get perfect grades. (Kidding, but only a little.)

In college, I rarely had fewer than three jobs, and although that was on the high end, it certainly wasn’t uncommon. I prefer having many different projects at once, so it’s not surprising that trend has translated into my working life post-college. But will it become the new norm?

I recently came across a post via Twitter called, “Why 9-5 Won’t Work for Millennials.”

Much of it is problematic, but Mr. Carter does have a point in calling attention to the increasing fluidity in young professionals’ careers. “Temp,” “part-time,” “virtual,” and “freelance” are common responses amid “What are you up to?” conversations with recently graduated friends.