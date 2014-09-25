See 128 years Of Coca-Cola’s History In 2 Minutes

We spend a lot of time digging into the minutiae of modern marketing on Fast Company and Co.Create. With Brand Evolution, we provide an entertaining and accessible digest of the world’s best, most creative brands.

In the first episode, we look at the evolution of one of America’s cornerstone brands, Coca-Cola. From its origins in an Atlanta pharmacy through the creation of the iconic bottle and the development of its classic advertising, we look at the pivotal moments in the history of one of the world’s most instantly recognizable, and valuable, brands.

Watch the video above and tell us which brands you’d like to see get the Evolution treatment in the comments below.