From Land Mines To Eco Clothing: The Unlikely Story Of Amour Vert

When Linda Balti met Christoph Frehsee at a trade show in Abu Dhabi, both were working in the defense industry. Frehsee produced land-mine-clearing machinery with his company, MineWolf Systems, while Balti developed fighter-jet simulators for French defense giant Thales Group. Neither could have imagined they would one day preside over a fashion label at the forefront of the eco-conscious movement.

Christoph Frehsee and Linda Balti

Yet in 2011 the husband-and-wife team founded Amour Vert, a sustainable-clothing brand that they hope will revolutionize the way garments are produced. Through a series of innovations, they figured out how to drastically reduce waste in this historically wasteful industry and shrink the environmental footprint of manufacturing. The company opened its first brick-and-mortar store in San Francisco in June and the line is now carried by retailers nationwide.

Frehsee, the company’s CEO, sees the pair’s unlikely career path not as a hindrance, but a boon that actually worked in their favor. “Given our background, we felt confident that we could bring a very efficiency-oriented mindset to this rather old-fashioned industry,” he says. “We looked at things with clear eyes, so we were in a great position to disrupt.”

Balti and Frehsee were the ones who had their worldview shaken up in 2009, when they first dreamed up Amour Vert. Frehsee had sold his Germany-based MineWolf Systems and he and Balti went traveling to think about their next steps. While reading on a beach in Peru, the couple came across an article chronicling the environmental impact of some of the planet’s biggest industries. “We were very surprised that fashion was actually the second most polluting industry in the world, after oil,” Frehsee recalls. “We got really intrigued by that. We said, ‘Oh my God, we’ve never thought about that. What options do we have as consumers to dress more sustainably and live more sustainably?’”

The more they researched, the more they realized fashion was ripe for reform. Clothing is one of the most in-demand products, and relies on resource-intensive production techniques at every stage. Plus, the cloth-cutting process creates massive quantities of wasted fabric. “I felt like this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” says Frehsee, who was hungry for another entrepreneurial project. “Thinking about the gigantic consumer potential out there, Linda and I both said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

But the mission was more personal at first. “The whole idea was to create what I couldn’t find,” says Balti, the company’s creative director. “At the beginning, I wasn’t thinking about starting a fashion company–I just wanted to find sustainable, beautiful clothing for myself. I used to buy things just because I liked them, but after I learned about the manufacturing process–the toxic dyes, the unethical production methods in Southeast Asia–I was really shocked. You can’t buy something anymore and not think about these things and your impact.”

The Paris native scoured the market for eco-conscious clothing options, but what she found was either too casual, like yoga attire, or too expensive for everyday wear. “I just wanted to find a nice, contemporary brand that was reasonably priced and transparent, with great value, that I could trust,” she says. “I never saw myself going the entrepreneurial path, but when we had the idea for Amour Vert, we decided to do it together, as a team.”