Crazy Entrepreneurial Advice That Actually Isn’t

“If people aren’t calling you crazy, you aren’t thinking big enough,” says Linda Rottenberg, cofounder and CEO of Endeavor , a nonprofit organization supporting high-impact entrepreneurs in emerging markets. She defines high-impact entrepreneurs as people with “the biggest ideas, the likeliest potential to build businesses that matter, and the greatest ability to inspire others.”

Everyone has a dream, but many people don’t give themselves permission to follow it, or they get stuck, she says. We spoke with Rottenberg about her forthcoming book Crazy Is a Compliment: The Power of Zigging When Everyone Else Zags, and what she’s learned over the past 20 years of helping 1,000 entrepreneurs get unstuck. Here are her three tips:

Rottenberg’s advice to entrepreneurs is the same advice she gives to Fortune 500 companies and parents at her daughters’ school. “The biggest barriers to success are not structural or cultural–they are mental and emotional,” she says. In other words, the biggest barrier is you.

Not that long ago, Rottenberg notes, the term “entrepreneur” was a rarefied, exclusive term used to refer to the fastest growing businesses, often in Silicon Valley, whose leaders were men. Now, Rottenberg says, the term refers to anyone making a bold move, and entrepreneurial skills can be taught to anyone – whether you’re starting a neighborhood initiative, creating an app, or launching your own business.

The biggest barriers to success are not structural or cultural–they are mental and emotional.

Entrepreneurs need to become comfortable with chaos because it disrupts the status quo, she says. “Make chaos your friend,” Rottenberg suggests. “Stop planning, and start doing.” People get caught up thinking they need to have a business plan to launch a successful business, but Rottenberg says it’s not required. With options like crowdfunding, Rottenberg says, today there are more ways to find out whether people want to buy what you want to sell.