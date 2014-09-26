Knowing When And How to Blend Your Work And Personal Lives

For most people, there are the two big buckets of “work” and “play.” But as Elisa Steele, EVP of marketing and products at Jive, will tell you, knowing how and when to blend and separate the two is the key to building a stronger team and being more productive.

Isolating Your Team’s “Workstyle”

You may have a good sense of what your lifestyle is like, but what about your workstyle? Steele believes tapping into your team’s individual workstyles is where every leader should start.

“Your lifestyle is defined by the set of habits on how you live your life: You choose technology. You choose brands. You choose how you spend your Sundays. Workstyle is the same, it’s just the choices you make at work,” she says. “It’s the habits you have at work to do your very best and you tend to want to use that workstyle to be comfortable and confident in how you get your work done. So there are all different kinds of workstyles, which creates an amazing opportunity for diversity of ideas, interests, and collaborations. The sum of the diversity of people working together is the magic that happens inside of companies that are able to create the best teamwork and therefore the best business results.”