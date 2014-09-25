Your New Favorite Instagram Account Is Eavesdropping On Your Conversations

“Yes, I overfed him. But I didn’t make him throw up. That was his decision.”

“No millennial woman is this happy unless she’s going to Chipotle.”

“What’s the deal with grown men in sweatpants? I’m like, ‘Hello! I can see your penis!'”

Who needs to hear an entire conversation when an out-of-context nugget can speak volumes?

Enter your new Instagram obsession: “_eavesdropper.”

Created by art director/designer Mete Erdogan, “_eavesdropper” takes “excerpts from overheard conversations to create typographic entertainment for all.”