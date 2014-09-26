Learn to Product Week Three: Think Small, Ask Why Five Times

The delicate balance of product and coding lessons at HFC Academy sits on the fulcrum of difficulty–and the Ruby On Rails language hit my barely-code-literate brain like a ton of bricks. The product lessons are great parables in the importance of communication, but mostly abstract preparation for when the programming side of the business kicks in.

It’s the third week of HappyFunCorp’s hybrid product and coding bootcamp, and I’ve hit the hard wall of language abstraction. In comparison, the first two weeks of the course learning HTML, CSS, and JavaScript tricks were gravy. Breaking visual elements rarely broke the entire page–just fix that misplaced bracket and everything will line up as you intended. Rails is far more opaque: You’re toying with the strings connecting different pages and if they aren’t formatted just so, your page is broken. Poof.

Rails is just a series of horrible tricks.

“Rails is just a series of horrible tricks. It’s upsetting until you figure out what it wants you to do, and then you can do cool things,” says Ricky Reusser, instructor at HFC Academy. ‘It makes a lot of assumptions for you. Once you figure out what those tricks are, you can save yourself a lot of typing. You have to figure out where the magic is happening.”

Or where the magic isn’t happening, and breaking your code. Which means it’s time to learn how to debug code and properly QA what’s gone wrong. Sharp eyes are still important, but now it’s become relentless hunting. Like hacking down brush to find the source of the fire, Reusser suggests chopping 100 lines out of your code. If your code still works, replace and chop out 90–all the way down until you zero in on the problem. This is where coding becomes a zen exercise in dogged resilience.

But never to the point of perfection. Expect perfect code and you’ll never release it. In a break from the slog up the Rails learning curve, CEO and cofounder of Percolate Noah Brier briefed us on Percolate’s small-team method to solve workflow madness.

Percolate is a software engineering firm that builds suites of tools–a self-proclaimed “system of record”–for digital marketers. Up until three months ago, Percolate was a structural monolith, Brier says, but then they sliced the 50-person Product staff into five teams. It worked so well that they can’t remember how it operated before, Brier says.

Each 7-8 person team is split between engineers, designers, and product managers–which means multiple disciplines have their eyes on a product as it grows. This means more eyes are acting as proxies for the user, pointing out potential problems from an early stage. Small teams are lean teams.