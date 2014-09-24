Facebook, Following Google And Microsoft, Moves To End Anti-Renewable Lobbying Membership

On Monday, Google chairman Eric Schmidt announced that the company would be dropping ties to the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) , a powerful conservative and anti-renewable energy lobbying group. By Tuesday night, it appeared that Facebook had arrived at a similar decision to abandon its controversial ALEC membership, according to the San Francisco Chronicle .

ALEC has been facing withering support from the tech companies of late, many of which have branded themselves with pro-green imagery. Earlier this year, Microsoft left ALEC, presumably because of the lobbying group’s notorious efforts to block progress on climate change issues. On Monday, Schmidt didn’t spare words: “And so we should not be aligned with such people–they’re just, they’re just literally lying.”

The Chronicle reports that an unnamed Facebook spokesperson told the newspaper that the company probably would not renew its membership in 2015. We reached out to Facebook for comment; policy communications manager Andy Stone confirmed that the statement did indeed come from Facebook’s spokespeople. To read the rest of the Chronicle‘s scoop, click here.