Doctor Cloud Is Ready To See You Now

Odds are good you’ve seen your doctors using computers a lot more in the past three years. During appointments or while at the hospital, they’ve stopped at a desktop computer or taken a tablet out of their pocket. It’s not because technology lets them provide better care, it’s because federal legislation is changing the way health care providers and insurers use computers.

After the 2008 economic crash, a piece of legislation called the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) was signed. Although the name doesn’t have much to do with health care, the provisions strongly encouraged providers and insurers to adopt electronic health records by 2013–organizations which adopted them received significant government incentives in return. This, coupled with technology requirements inside 2010’s Affordable Care Act, has inevitably led many doctors offices’ and hospitals to take the next step… and adopt cloud services.

IT giant Cerner is one of the world’s best known vendors of electronic health records. The company is in the middle of the $1.3 billion purchase of Siemens Health Services, and dominates the American cloud health care market alongside rival Epic (Epic declined to speak with Fast Company for this story). I recently connected with Cerner vice president and chief medical officer Bharat Sutraiya to get a better idea of why doctors, hospitals, and insurers are migrating to cloud services instead of the locally based programs they have been using for decades.

Sutraiya, a busy emergency physician by training who still does some ER shifts in addition to his corporate job, says health care providers are going through cultural changes, process changes, and tech stack changes all at the same time. The cloud has become a way to simplify the process and make current technology investment a little bit more future-proof.

Cerner’s main cloud products are Skybox (a mobile infrastructure for health care providers that guarantees privacy and information security) and a host of cloud hosting solutions. Because the health care industry is restricted by a set of privacy regulations called HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act), it is one of the hardest industries–along with finance–to provide cloud storage services for.

For software companies that can work within those constraints, there’s a massive opportunity to crunch “data across a broad continuum of care,” says Sutraiya. Health records now include patient medical and financial data, along with satisfaction metrics for insurers and providers. And soon personal health information fed from quantified-self systems like Apple Health. But the applications tackling everything from analyzing the quality of provider networks to chronic disease management have yet to be built.

One example of how patient data could lead to improvements for everyone comes from Microsoft Research. In 2013, a team there wrote a paper on what they called web-scale pharmacovigilance. The paper explained how Internet search queries could be data mined to find previously unknown adverse drug interactions.