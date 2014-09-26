Standing Desks Are Coming To Schools, To Cure Obesity And Increase Attention Spans

Increasing numbers of adults are throwing away their office chairs in favor of standing desks , believing that staying on their feet during working hours will improve their health. Should we be encouraging kids to do the same?

Yes, according to a study from three schools in Texas. It shows that when kids are given the opportunity to stand during classroom time, they burn more calories and seem to have greater attention span.





The research, conducted by A&M associate professor Mark Benden, introduced “stand-biased” desks to 480 students in three elementary schools in the College Station Independent School District. Each kid wore a sensor on their arm to record “step count” and “calorie expenditure” across five consecutive school days.

The results showed the raised desks (which have stools nearby) significantly increased activity. The students burned 15% more calories than a control group that used traditional sitting desks.

“When children are given environments that encourage and promote movement during instructional time, they will move more and consequently increase their energy expenditure,” says the paper reporting the results. “Similarly, traditional seated environments may actually constrain children’s natural physicality and

restrict their movements to a minimal level.”

Benden says the desks also improved concentration, according to follow-up interviews with the 25 teachers involved, and that younger students were more willing to stand than older kids–which is perhaps the opposite of what you might expect.

“We have now run classroom level experiments for 1st grade through 12th,” he says via email. “Younger kids actually [stand more] and are generally more mobile, with less stool use than the older kids. [We think] part of this is because of years of ‘sit-down, sit-still’ edicts from educators that developed sedentary habits.”