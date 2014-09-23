The “Synthetic Turducken,” Broccoli-Shaped Ribs, And Other Mouth-Tingling Fake Meat Concepts

So what better week than this one–following the People’s Climate March and during the UN Climate Change Summit–to talk about meat alternatives?

On this episode of The 29th Floor, Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Mark Wilson do just that, digging into everything from veggie-shaped ribs to what it might take to create the perfect fake burger. Other staffers, meanwhile, sampled Beyond Meat’s soy and pea-packed patties. Their verdict? Pretty tasty–but we still have a ways to go before we’re truly thinking outside the bun.