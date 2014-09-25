The Best (And Worst) Times To Post On Social Media (Infographic)

We get it, managing your business’s social media accounts can be daunting: from tweaking tweet lengths to mastering Facebook tone, to using the right hashtags at the right times .

But what savvy social media users know is that there’s a science to getting it right–if you follow certain parameters, you’re almost guaranteed to get the results you were working toward. All it takes is some knowledge and forethought, and anyone can be well on their way to posting engaging content.

Thanks to this infographic from online payroll company SurePayroll’s blog, we know the best and worst times to post.

Here are a few takeaways for each major social media site:

Most people need some motivation to get through the afternoon slump, and for many of us that means checking Facebook. Posting to Facebook between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. results in the highest average click through rates. These numbers peak around 3 p.m. and hit rock bottom on weekends, before 8 a.m., and after 8 p.m. when people presumably have better things to do.

For more on managing your Facebook account, check out these six rules.

Tons of people are checking in on the Twittersphere around lunchtime, with peak posting days falling between Monday and Thursday. But once 3 p.m. on Friday rolls around, people have officially checked out.