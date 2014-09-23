Today in Tabs: Tech vs. Art

Amazon’s emails are getting creepy. “Your item is out for delivery!” “We’ve delivered it!” “You’re opening the box!” “You look so happy!”

But enough bad news! Did you know we’re… oh, I guess we’re also bombing Syria. It’s surprising that after three and a half years of sitting out the Syrian civil war we seem to have entered it with massive airstrikes against Assad‘s most powerful enemies. That was… unexpected! Just the kind of “switch it up” surprise policymaking that Obama has also shown in his approach to “closing” Guantanamo Bay and “eliminating” nuclear weapons.

This Pitchfork review accuses #buzz band Alt-J of being clickbait somehow, so good to know that’s spreading. The creepy world of Instagram stolen-baby-photo role-play is still with us despite having been comprehensively doxed by Daily Dot last November. Crushing Bort and Blippo Blappo got an Esquire byline in their apparently still fruitless effort to make anyone hold human Xerox machine Fareed Zakaria accountable for his plagiarism. Alessandra Stanley defended herself in Margaret Sullivan‘s column by saying “I didn’t think Times readers would take the opening sentence literally because I so often write arch, provocative ledes that are then undercut or mitigated by the paragraphs that follow.” Her defense is she never thought anyone would believe the actual words she wrote. To be fair, this was a perfectly reasonable assumption given the past believability of words she has written. If only we could all be Paul Ford‘s “Perfect Writer,” but alas only I can be that.

Want to get some shade but don’t want to buy your own umbrella or tree? Easy. ShadeShare. Gazebo2Go. LiteBlockr. Lots of choices. — drewtoothpaste (@drewtoothpaste) September 21, 2014

Emily Gould used the Alaska weed reporter story as a jumping-off point to remind us about the time she dramatically quit her job and speculate about why that may not have gone so well. If you are not Emily but still want to quit your job, this how-to guide may be slightly more useful.

Of course the three-boob girl isn’t real. Everything is a hoax!

Tech Vs. Art: The amazing Jenn Schiffer just launched the vart.institute to explore the intersection of tech and art. Or tech via art. Or art via tech? I’m not sure but it’s awesome. She started by building a Mondrian generator in javascript. Cuddlr is a 100% real app for creepy manbabies and the hopelessly twee to hook up and have awkward simulated intimacy. Art history is full of women who just want to be left alone. Apple‘s design is a boring wasteland of aluminum and glass now. Did you know that throughout history, our most iconic photography has been almost completely devoid of John Malkovich? Well now you can!

The most surprising thing in this Jon Mooallem story about Larry Ellison buying the Hawaiian island of Lanai is that the island has almost always been owned by someone.