How To Pick The Best Wireless Carrier For You

If you’re in the U.S. and looking for a carrier with good coverage, fast bandwidth and–this may surprise you–affordable single-line plans, you should consider Verizon Wireless . We found it has the widest coverage map, the fastest network, and the lowest costs for individuals. But it’s not the only answer for everyone: Some situations call for other carriers, and we discuss that below.

We reached that conclusion after a good 70 hours poring over the large and small print of wireless plans, checking coverage maps, and calculating the cost of smartphone service: 500 MB of data per month, 2 GB and 4 GB. We did the math for all those scenarios with expensive and affordable phones, ran the numbers for two and four phones on the same plan and recalculated again for those who want to use their own device not purchased through the carrier. Finally, we inspected prior research and testing from a host of reputable sources and publications and consulted experts from around the industry.

If you take a phone out of your pocket, your odds of getting a usable signal anywhere in America are highest on Verizon.



Our endorsement rides on some assumptions: coverage where you need it trumps all else;

then the lowest total cost of ownership for your typical usage; and that tethering and a wide choice of Android phones aren’t necessarily deal-breakers. (Though we have other recommendations if they are deal-breakers.)

Verizon has the widest coverage map, the fastest network, and the lowest costs for the medium solo-usage scenario–analysts estimate that this ranges between less than 1.5 GB a month and 1.2 GB. Its “Single Line Smartphone” plans limit the two-year total cost of a new iPhone with 2 GB of data a month to $1,640, versus $1,680 at Sprint (that’s an iPhone 6/6 Plus exclusive lease deal, while non-Apple high-end phones cost $2,090), $1,730 at T-Mobile, and $2,120 at AT&T.

Coverage Maps

Those numbers, except for T-Mobile’s, assume a standard two-year contract in which higher monthly rates recoup a lower initial phone price. That deal traditionally entails getting gouged on international roaming (hi, AT&T!), but Verizon’s numerous “world phones” with internationally compatible devices all come unlocked, allowing you to pop in cheap prepaid SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) cards while overseas.

Back in the U.S., Verizon’s deployment of “XLTE” LTE service sped it ahead of AT&T in PCMag.com’s latest tests, with LTE downloads across the country averaging 19.6 megabits per second. RootMetrics’s tests over the first half of 2014 also favored Verizon in overall performance and speed.

Reading this on a laptop away from home? Verizon’s Single Line plans exclude tethering, or sharing a smartphone’s bandwidth over Wi-Fi. Adding it with a “More Everything” plan balloons two-year costs to $2,360 in a 2 GB/month iPhone scenario, above comparable costs at T-Mobile ($1,730) and AT&T ($2,120).