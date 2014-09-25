What It’s Really Like For Women In Tech

Heidi Roizen, cofounder and CEO of software company T/Maker, recalls working on a “company-defining deal” with a major PC manufacturer in 1985. The computer company’s senior vice president, who had been instrumental in crafting the deal, suggested they sign the paperwork and celebrate over dinner in San Francisco.

About halfway through dinner, Roizen says the exec asked her to close her eyes. He said he had a present for her and asked her to put her hand under the table so he could give it to her. Then, she says, he placed her hand in his unzipped pants. Roizen quickly left restaurant and the deal subsequently fell apart.

“For a long time, I never told that story to anyone,” she says. “When I did tell it [on my blog], I didn’t tell it to shame or fault anyone, but to let people know that these things actually happen to women.”

Roizen, now operating partner at Menlo Park, California, venture capital firm

Draper Fisher Jurvetson, shared her story in the new book, Innovating Women: The Changing Face of Technology. Compiled, written, and edited by researcher Vivek Wadhwa and journalist Farai Chideya, the book includes interviews with more than 500 women, as well as personal essays from technology and innovation leaders like Roizen, Patriarch Partners CEO Lynn Tilton, tech exec Kim Polese, and new U.S. Chief Technology Officer Megan Smith, among many others. The result is an unflinching look at what it’s like to be a woman today in innovative sectors like technology.

Wadhwa says the book’s roots can be traced back to his attendance at the 2009 TechCrunch Crunchies Awards, which honor tech innovation. When his wife pointed out that the room was filled mostly with men, he had an epiphany.

“I came to an ugly realization that there was something wrong over here; that it was like the Twilight Zone for me,” he says. “You come here and you notice something really weird. Where are the women?”