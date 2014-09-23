HBO S.W.A.T.s Away Rumors, DELIVERS “True Detective” Casting News

It’s fitting that a show about investigators, HBO’s True Detective , inspired a lot of amateur sleuthery in its fans. Ever since Emmy-nominated leads Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson confirmed they would not be returning to this past spring’s breakout hit, the Internet has been chockablock with rumors, speculation, and blue-sky fantasy drafting about who would pick up the slack. Finally, this case is closed.

HBO has just confirmed that the two leads will be S.W.A.T’s Colin Farrell, and Delivery Man star Vince Vaughn. Based on the attached description, the second season sounds like it will be radically different from the first. Farrell will be playing Ray Velcoro, “a compromised detective whose allegiances are torn between his masters in a corrupt police department and the mobster who owns him.” Meanwhile, Vaughn will play Frank Semyon, “a career criminal in danger of losing his empire when his move into legitimate enterprise is upended by the murder of a business partner.” No word yet on which is the serial adulterer and which is the metaphysical nihilist.

