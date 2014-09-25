3 Considerations You Should Take When Managing From Afar

Effective management of subordinates, maintaining status with one’s boss and peers, and maintaining a high level personal skill and creativity can be particularly challenging.

Here are some ideas that will help remote managers achieve optimal performance, both from their teams and from themselves:

One of the most important aspects of a managerial role is communication. Yet when managing remotely it’s easy to fall into the habit of using email for most communications. While it’s ideal for sending files or detailed messages, don’t underestimate the power of face-to-face communications.

Have your employees–and ideally your boss–install Skype or similar video chat apps on their PC or mobile phone that make for easy, spontaneous personal communication.

Spontaneity is important in team relationships. Remote managers don’t have water cooler chats or management-by-walking-around at their disposal, as they would if working in an office. Instead, they need to put “planned spontaneity” times on their schedule every week. Unscheduled check-ins can help maintain a cooperative relationship, and ensure your employees don’t come to see your name on their caller ID as synonymous with a scolding.

If your team is scattered across the globe, be careful not to be seen as favoring one team above the rest. This includes being cognizant of differing time zones and cultural differences. Rotate conference calls so they’re scheduled to accommodate different time zones. Balance your visits fairly with each region. Identify any language barriers, and check that individuals understand what is expected of them. Learn about cultural differences, as this may affect the way individuals respond to ideas. Be aware of regional traditions, events, and religious observances, as these should be considered in planning deadlines, meetings and other scheduled work commitments.