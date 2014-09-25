4 Things CEOs Who Stay Off Social Media Don’t Have To Worry About

Ask many CEOs about Twitter and you’ll hear all the usual lame excuses. “I’m too busy to mess around with social media,” or “Our customers aren’t the tweeting kind.”

We could argue all day about why these excuses are in fact lame and why, no matter where your company is located, what industry you compete in, or the nature of your product, you should be taking advantage of the vast and varied opportunities offered by the social web. We could, but we won’t.

Because you know what? You’re not wrong: It’s much easier to play it safe. You’re better off staying away from the dangers and dilemmas of the social web.

Just think of all the episodes, events, and encounters that you’ll be able to completely avoid when you continue to steer clear of Twitter. Why, the things you’ll miss out on are almost too numerous to count.

Yes, the list is long, but here are just four things that you can rest assured will not be in the cards for you if you stay on the sidelines of social media:

Millennials in particular tend to flock to companies that value digital natives, encourage experimentation, and reward initiative. But you won’t find yourself burdened by such troublesome young stars because they’ll never even apply to work at your firm.

Not only might they not even have heard of you in their usual channels online, they’ll know that their unique blend of digital savvy and go-getter attitude isn’t quite what you’re looking for. So they’ll go to some company where their skills are more valued.