Defining The Future Of Public Relations

Sending pitches and press kits began as early as our entrance into the 21st century, and these practices, along with the latest phenomenon of contacting journalists over social media, have come to be a major part of “public relations.”

But how do we truly define PR?

In 2011 the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) initiated a crowdsourcing campaign and public vote that produced the current definition: “Public relations is a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and their publics.”

Although this definition is only two years old, Wendy Zaas, executive vice president at PR firm Rogers & Cowan, believes this is “antiquated in that it truly does not address the integration of marketing and social media as part of the discipline.” PR, she says, should no longer stand alone, since “the communications world is now blended and demands the best of all three disciplines woven together with smart, impactful, and creative strategy.”

What is also missing from PRSA’s definition is PR’s return on investment, which is a necessity dictated by all clients; measurements taking into account marketing goals and competitor strategies are now the standard.

Facebook, Twitter, blogs, and other social media outlets have transformed the relationship between the members of the public and those communicating with them. The public relations process used to be singularly dimensional–“the filter down theory”–but the future of PR is now a conglomeration, primarily focused with facilitating an ongoing conversation while remaining on the forefront of innovations in the communication arena.

“There is no longer such a thing as ‘traditional media,’” says Tim Tessalone, USC’s sports information director. “With the 365/24/7 news cycle and with the wide variety of media (and social media) platforms now available to journalists and non-journalists, PR professionals need to remain not only vigilant, but must be proactive and progressive.”