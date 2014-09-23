This Samsung Cord Will Let Your Mobile Devices Share Power

There are few things as stressful in this modern world as being stranded with a dead mobile device and no power outlets in sight. But with Samsung’s new $20 Power Sharing cable, you can transfer power from your Samsung phone to another mobile device.

“It lets users share the power of their Galaxy battery with either their own devices or a friends’ no matter where they are,” Samsung said in a blog post. Arrows on each end of the cord helpfully indicate which device will be giving power and which will receive it.





The cord is capable of sharing power from a Galaxy S 5, Galaxy Tab S, and other select Galaxy products to any device that uses a micro USB port, including Bluetooth headsets, wearables, and non-Samsung products.

The Power Sharing app, available on Google Play, lets people choose exactly how much power to share and monitor progress, ensuring users aren’t swapping one dead device for another. Some Samsung devices do not need the app to share power.

[h/t 9to5Google]