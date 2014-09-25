How To Negotiate Your Way To Loving Your Job (Without Ever Mentioning Money)

One survey found that a whopping 74% of workers want to leave their jobs.

But before you walk away, make a list of changes that would make you happier. It might come in handy. According to recent research, it’s common for workers to ask their employers to make changes to accommodate their individual needs. With a little negotiation, you could design the job you want.

“In one given company, at least 20% of people would have some form of idiosyncratic deal that’s formally negotiated with the manager,” says Denise Rousseau, professor of organizational behavior and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University, and one author of the study published in the European Journal of Work and Organizational Psychology that examined how 187 health care workers customize their jobs. She calls these negotiations “i-deals” for short, and they’re are a growing trend in offices around the world because they make for happier, more reliable employees.

“Companies are increasingly looking across different benefits to give employees more choice, especially millennials, who expect to be able to pick their own cell phone plan and pick their own 401K,” says Ben Dattner, an executive coach and organizational development consultant.

But it’s not just about cash. “Surprisingly far fewer than I thought of these negotiations involve money,” Rousseau says. Instead, companies are recognizing that giving workers non-monetary perks–like flexible work hours–can be worth even more than a pay raise.

“People want work-life balance,” says Michael Molina, chief human resources officer at coaching organization Vistage. “I’ve been able to acquire a number of top-notch people, and they’ve left much higher paying roles where they had to work 60 or 70 hours a week. We attract that kind of talent because they want to contribute 100%, they want to add value, but they also want a life outside of work.”