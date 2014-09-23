Apple: iOS 8 Adoption Reaches 46%

In the five days following Apple’s release of its latest mobile operating system, the Cupertino, California-based company reported 46% of its mobile devices are running iOS 8.





The blog iClarified first spotted the figure, measured as of September 21, on Apple’s App Store page for developers.

Apple began rolling out iOS 8 on September 17, but many users faced issues downloading the update because it requires 5 GB of free storage (the actual download takes up about 1 GB). Furthermore, users who have updated have complained about a slew of bugs, including slower speeds when connected over Wi-Fi and waning battery life.

The latest iOS breakdown points to one of Apple’s strengths in mobile: Aside from the early adopters, 49% of devices are running iOS 7, and only 5% are on an earlier operating system. Google, in contrast, suffers from wide fragmentation, with only 24.5% of Android devices running its latest version of KitKat, released almost a year ago.