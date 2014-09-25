How Neil Gaiman Stays Creative In An Age Of Constant Distraction

The great German writer and realpolitik statesman Goethe once said “talent is nurtured in solitude.” The only way to achieve true creativity, then, was to become “a child of solitude.”

But in our culture of constant connectivity, is solitude still needed, let alone possible? And when creators come down to Earth via Twitter, Facebook, and email, making themselves more publicly accessible than ever before, is there any hope for pure, untempered creation? Has the Internet made writers, painters, architects, and scientists more successful because they can reach a wider audience, or has all that white-noise hamstrung the very value these people are known for: creation? After all, what is art now, aside from the random expressions of everyone?

“It doesn’t matter what social media you’re plugged into, or what’s going on,” counters Neil Gaiman. “At the end of the day, it’s still always going to be you and a blank sheet of paper, or you and a blank screen. My process as a creator is always the same. You write the thing you want to read. And you go on from there.”

I talk to Twitter, retweet and comment on a couple of interesting things, answer a question, and then feel not as lonely as I did 10 minutes earlier–and I cheerfully go back to work.

Gaiman, a bestseller today, started out the way many other hopefuls did: as a journalist. That experience, he told me, gave him the “magic right to ask questions” from other successful creatives. “How you do it,” and “how do you survive?” Gaiman confesses that he lied on his resume to get work–back in the pre-Internet days you could do that–leapfrogging from job to job, writing fiction in any spare time he found. That was his mountain to climb, he says, and each time a short story got picked up and published, it brought him closer to the summit.

Today the horror legend appreciates connectedness, chatting with fans online, a back-and-forth that he says has helped him inform and influence his writing.

“I have 2 million Twitter followers,” he says, “ but those 2 million followers are not going to do anything to get my stories written for me. They’re great fun to talk to–for distraction.”

This may sound anathema to the writer as apostle of solitude. Gaiman says, gabbing online helps him when he’s stuck. Earlier in his career, he’d play solitaire when faced with writer’s block. Now, “I talk to Twitter, retweet and comment on a couple of interesting things, answer a question, and then feel not as lonely as I did 10 minutes earlier…and I cheerfully go back to work.”