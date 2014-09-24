advertisement
7 Super-Efficient Ways To Jump-Start Your Morning

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Slapping an alarm clock and dragging yourself out of bed is no way to start the next best day ever. We have a few more effective ideas, from the likes of Mark Twain, Benjamin Franklin, and others.

“If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I’m about to do today?” Steve Jobs suggested asking ourselves. Check out the video above for ways to make the most of your morning–and the rest of the day as well.

