Jimmy Fallon And Justin Timberlake Have More To Say About The iPhone 6

The natural chemistry that brought us hashtagged conversations and various lessons in the history of rap now return for a couple of new Apple ads. Yep, the voices of Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake are back to tout the magical features of record-selling newest iPhone.





The two celeb-buddies first teamed up when the iPhone 6 launched, highlighting its health apps and performed a passable cover of Strauss’s Also Sprach Zarathustra. This time JT and Jimmy talk about the new screen sizes (HUGE!) and then vocalize the various capabilities of the phone’s camera. It’s exactly the kind of casual, comfy banter you’d expect from these two. There’s just no way in hell those are their actual hands.